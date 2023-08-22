Ruth Wilson addresses possibility of Luther return: "Wait and see"
The actress spoke about a potential sequel during a chat on Good Morning Britain.
Grisly crime drama Luther returned to our screens in the shape of a Netflix film, Luther: The Fallen Sun, earlier this year. Since then, leading man Idris Elba has called for a sequel and it looks like his former on-screen nemesis could be up for it too.
Ruth Wilson played sociopath Alice Morgan in seasons 1-5 of Luther. She did not resume the role for The Fallen Sun – unsurprising, considering her character's fate at the end of Luther season 5 – but that could change should the film get a sequel.
During an appearance Good Morning Britain this morning (Tuesday 22nd August), Wilson was asked whether she would return.
"I can't comment, sorry. That's a very Alice answer," she said. “Wait and see as always, I'll keep the mystery forever unfolding. She's [Alice] always close, she's close to me all the time, so Alice is never far away.”
A rather cryptic answer, but one that certainly holds enough hope for fans eager to see Alice reunite with Luther. If she in fact survived that fall at the end of season 5, that is.
If a sequel is green-lit by Netflix, it will be a while yet before it lands on our screens. In the meantime, Wilson is set to star in another BBC drama, The Woman in the Wall, inspired by Ireland's Magdalene Laundries.
