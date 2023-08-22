During an appearance Good Morning Britain this morning (Tuesday 22nd August), Wilson was asked whether she would return.

"I can't comment, sorry. That's a very Alice answer," she said. “Wait and see as always, I'll keep the mystery forever unfolding. She's [Alice] always close, she's close to me all the time, so Alice is never far away.”

A rather cryptic answer, but one that certainly holds enough hope for fans eager to see Alice reunite with Luther. If she in fact survived that fall at the end of season 5, that is.

If a sequel is green-lit by Netflix, it will be a while yet before it lands on our screens. In the meantime, Wilson is set to star in another BBC drama, The Woman in the Wall, inspired by Ireland's Magdalene Laundries.

Luther seasons 1-5 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, while Luther: The Fallen Sun is on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

