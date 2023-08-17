She wakes one morning to discover a dead woman in her home – and she has no idea who the victim is or if she was responsible for her death.

Speaking at a press Q&A about the series, Wilson said she was sent the pilot "about two, three years ago" and was instantly captivated by the narrative, which weaves fact and fiction together.

Read more:

"I remember thinking, 'God, this is really swimming on something fascinating,'" she said. "I thought it was totally unique in the way it was written, laced through a number of different genres... psychological horror, comedy-crime caper. It was like, 'Wow, I've not seen this before, so I'm interested in where this is going.'

"But it's also about something really vital. I'd watched The Magdalene Sisters and Philomena, but I didn't know a huge amount [about the laundries], so I thought it was a really creative way of bringing this story to a wider audience."

Daryl McCormack and Ruth Wilson star in The Woman in the Wall. BBC/Showtime

Wilson went on to talk about Lorna, who she described as "brilliant and really funny", adding: "She reminds me a bit of Martin McDonagh's characters. It reminds me of Edgar Allan Poe and The Keepers, the Netflix documentary."

Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) also stars alongside Wilson as Detective Colman Akande, who's investigating the murder of a priest.

"His journey starts in a place where it looks like he has everything together, he's doing quite well in his job, but seeing him have to face his demons, his vulnerability, that was something I really enjoyed," said McCormack.

"I like playing someone who's trying to convince themselves that they have it together and then over the course of events, he really crumbles back to being that boy that's broken, and he has to find his way through."

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Woman in the Wall is coming to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27th August, and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.