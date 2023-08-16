The awful treatment she endured continues to impact her life, causing extreme bouts of sleepwalking that end with her waking up in strange places with no memory of how she got there.

The mystery that shrouds her will be revealed, however, as Detective Colman Akande (McCormack) stumbles onto her path, investigating a case that could be connected to her missing child.

Here's everything you need to know about The Woman in the Wall.

Ruth Wilson stars in The Woman in the Wall. Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

The Woman in the Wall will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer at 9:05pm on Sunday 27th August 2023. The second episode will be broadcast just a day later at the slightly earlier time of 9pm.

There are six episodes of The Woman in the Wall in total.

The Woman in the Wall cast

Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) in The Woman in the Wall. Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack lead the cast of The Woman in the Wall as Lorna Brady and Detective Colman Akande.

Viewers may recognise Wilson from her recent acclaimed performance on His Dark Materials, while other credits include The Affair, Luther and Mrs Wilson.

McCormack rose to fame on BBC drama Peaky Blinders, where he played Isaiah Jesus, which led to further roles in The Wheel of Time, Bad Sisters and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The cast also includes Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City), Simon Delaney (Inside Man), Lynn Rafferty (North Sea Connection) and Fiona Browne (Vikings: Valhalla).

The Woman in the Wall is written by Joe Murtagh (Gangs of London), with Harry Wootliff (His Dark Materials) and Rachna Suri (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself) attached as directors.

The Woman in the Wall plot: Is it a true story?

Ruth Wilson stars in The Woman in the Wall. Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

The Woman in the Wall follows Lorna Brady, a survivor of one of Ireland's Magdalene Laundries, as she attempts to uncover exactly what happened to the daughter that was taken from her.

While her specific story is a work of fiction, the Magdalene Laundries were very real and are thought to have blighted the lives of tens of thousands of women.

Although their history dates back further, more is known about the practices of these institutions in the 20th century, where inmates entered via the criminal justice system, reformatory schools and the Health and Social Services sector.

Once inside, they would have to carry out unpaid labour, while many former inmates have reported being abused.

Magdalene Laundries became the subject of a media scandal in the 1990s, when a mass grave holding 155 bodies was discovered on the former grounds of one such institution in Drumcondra, Dublin.

The Woman in the Wall trailer

The trailer for The Woman in the Wall has been released by the BBC. Watch now:

The Woman in the Wall is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this August. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

