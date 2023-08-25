The new series stars Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) as Lorna Brady; an individual suffering from extreme sleepwalking as a result of the abuse she endured in her younger years.

The abhorrent treatment took place within the walls of a Magdalene Laundry – institutions which operated for decades in Ireland, where so-called "fallen women" would be incarcerated.

Although Lorna herself is a work of fiction – along with the murder mystery she is embroiled in – the character exists to bring attention to the unimaginable trauma and pain that tens of thousands of very real survivors have lived with.

Read on for more information on the Magdalene Laundries, as addressed in The Woman in the Wall.

The Woman in the Wall true story: Magdalene Laundries explained

Abby Fitz as young Lorna in The Woman in the Wall. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Magdalene Laundries were institutions run by Catholic nuns that accepted so-called "fallen women" – a broad term used to describe sex workers, unmarried mothers, abused women and any others deemed 'badly behaved' or 'problematic'.

Once admitted to the institutions, they would perform demanding physical labour for long hours and no pay, which included most famously commercial laundry as well as other exhausting tasks such as scrubbing floors.

Some survivors of these Laundries have spoken about being physically or sexually abused by those in charge, with Wilson's character Lorna Brady having suffered greatly.

In The Woman in the Wall, a young Lorna gives birth while housed in one of these buildings, but the baby is cruelly taken away from her. Wilson learned that there are cases in which this really happened.

Wilson told BBC News: "In some of them, the girls gave birth, and then they'd have to nurse their child for two years, and then their child was taken away from them.

"Stuff like that is horrific; the fact that girls weren't given any gas and air or weren't stitched up after birth. The nuns wouldn't let them. Things like that, you just go, wow, it's pure horror."

Ruth Wilson stars in The Woman in the Wall. Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

Many women never left the Magdalene Laundries but died while still confined within their walls. This is what led to their downfall.

In 1993, a former Laundry was sold by the nuns who owned it to a property developer, who discovered a mass grave of 155 women – some of whom were unnamed and had not been declared dead to the state.

In the resulting coverage, the Irish Catholic Church was criticised for its role in running the institutions, while the Irish government also came under fire for having contracts with some Laundries.

Nevertheless, it wasn't until 2011 that an 18-month enquiry was launched, the findings of which were deemed "neither independent nor thorough enough" by the UN Committee against Torture (UNCAT), as reported by The New Statesman.

Even still, it did declare "significant" state collusion in admitting women to Magdalene Laundries.

Two weeks after its publication in February 2013, then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny issued a state apology to survivors and announced a compensation package, which no religious institutes associated with the Laundries have contributed to.

The final Magdalene Laundry was shut down in 1996. As The Woman in the Wall notes, these are a more modern injustice than some viewers may realise.

Series creator Joe Murtagh added: "Outside of Ireland, in my experience, this isn't really known about, and with the people who do tend to know about it, it's because they've seen films including the Magdalene Sisters or Philomena.

"When you read into it, you see how harrowing it was, the scale of it, and how many tens of thousands of lives it's touched. It was a bit of history that interested me and engaged me emotionally, but the driving factor was just people not knowing about it enough."

The Woman in the Wall premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27th August 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

