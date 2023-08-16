It's not yet clear if the remaining four episodes will follow in weekly instalments or continue in the same double-header pattern, or if the full series will be made available as a boxset on iPlayer – but we'll be sure to update you when such information is made available.

The series sees Wilson take on the role of Lorna Brady, a woman who was incarcerated in a convent aged just 15 and whose baby was taken from her.

Years later, as she suffers from extreme bouts of sleepwalking, she wakes one day to find a corpse in her house - unsure if she is the murderer.

Meanwhile, McCormack's character Detective Colman Akande is investigating a seemingly unrelated crime, but is forced to confront his own secrets when he and Lorna cross paths.

Although telling a fictional story, the series is based on The Magdalene Laundries scandal, which saw women in Ireland sent to the institutions and put to work as a punishment for having sex outside of marriage or for being in any way considered as "fallen women".

An eerie trailer for the series was released earlier this week with Lorna seen struggling to determine what is and isn't real, while Colman looks into her as a potentially "violent" suspect.

The Woman in the Wall starts on BBC One on Sunday 27th August. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

