Investigating a seemingly unrelated crime is Detective Colman Akande, played by Peaky Blinders's Daryl McCormack. When he meets Lorna Brady, he finds himself forced to confront his own haunting secrets.

In the trailer, Lorna is seen struggling to determine what's real and what isn't, while Colman looks into her as a potentially "violent" suspect. You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The series is entirely fictional but through its story it examines the legacy of The Magdalene Laundries scandal, which saw women in Ireland sent to the institutions and put to work as a punishment for having sex outside of marriage or for being in any way considered as "fallen women" for more than two centuries.

The series was shot in Northern Ireland and comes from writer and creator Joe Murtagh (Calm with Horses).

Wilson was most recently seen in the final season of His Dark Materials which aired at the end of last year, while McCormack appeared in the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters and comedy-drama film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, for which he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

There had been speculation that Wilson would also have a role in this year's Luther film, but it wasn't to be. However, the film's writer Neil Cross and director Jamie Payne have both hinted that there could be a role for her character Alice Morgan in one of Idris Elba's detective's future outings.

Payne said: "We never saw a body. And that is exciting. I think, as a Luther fan, it's exciting that those stories are out there to be explored potentially.”

The Woman in the Wall is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

