However, as the story continues, we see how the complicated lives these characters have led may end up standing in the way of their fledgling relationship.

Described as a blend of drama, romance and comedy, Alice & Jack is created by Victor Levin (Mad Men), with Juho Kuosmanen (Compartment 6) and Hong Khaou (Lilting) on directing duties.

Filming took place in London, South East England and Gran Canaria in Summer 2022, long before the beginning of strike action by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Prior to the SAG strike, Andrea Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection.

"This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Domhnall Gleeson added (also before the strike): "The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour.

"Alice and Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

"I think they're soulmates, I think it's bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile - even if it’s through the tears."

Alice & Jack is the first project that Riseborough has taken on since her controversial Oscar nomination for To Leslie, which prompted an investigation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Some disapproved of the film's unconventional campaigning strategy, which largely involved harnessing the social media sway of other Hollywood actors, but ultimately no action was taken.

AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer said (via Deadline): "The activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded."

Alice & Jack also stars Aisling Bea (Greatest Days), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) and Sunil Patel (Stath Lets Flats) in supporting roles.

