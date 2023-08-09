With a trailer that doesn't show a conscious Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), more bloody battles, and Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) having to face up to a terrible reality, there's no guessing what could go down in the highly anticipated eighth episode of season 7, which will air this Friday (11th August).

It certainly seems as though all bets are off going forward in Outlander, according to series executive producer Maril Davis. Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the mid-season finale, Davis spoke about her reaction to the season 7 part 1 finale, saying: “I mean, I loved it."

She continued: "Obviously with Brianna, Roger and Buck, leaving their story in a really devastating moment. There’s nothing worse than thinking, I’m sure, that your kid is somewhere else in a different time period – it’s really horrifying. I think it’s just a great way to wrap up the mid-season finale and leave people wondering what will happen.

"And it’s true, all bets are off in some ways. We’re heading into our last season and anything can happen.”

Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) in Outlander season 7. STARZ

The final episode of season 7 part 1 sees Jamie fight in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga while, elsewhere in their other '80s time period, Roger and Brianna continue to search for their young son Jemmy after he was taken by supposed friend Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

But will Roger and Bri be able to get their child back? We'll have to wait and see if the finale solves that question, but we do know that series star Sophie Skelton also previously exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that Outlander fans are in for a "tough ride" this season – and she's not wrong.

She said: “That’s one thing I think we’re really priding ourselves on now for Outlander and really leaning into it - the storylines aren’t necessarily the expected ones."

"So, whether you’ve read the books or not, you’re all on a level playing field. We’re gonna play with your emotions and take you on a bit of rollercoaster ride. So everyone’s in the same boat. You’re in for a rough ride.”

As of now, there's yet to be a confirmed release date for the second half of season 7, with fans expecting the next batch of episodes to arrive some time in 2024.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

