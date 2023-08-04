But as fans gear up for the anticipated finale, some may be confused to learn that they'll have to wait a little longer to find out what happens to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) after Jamie was taken out on the battlefield.

Not to mention what Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) will do now that their supposedly well-meaning new friend, Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), has found out about the ability to time travel and has kidnapped their son, Jemmy.

It's an understatement to say that things are well and truly heating up in the two timelines the series is now set against – but when exactly will the mid-season finale of Outlander season 7 air?

Well, according to Lionsgate+, this week is a "skip week" in the Outlander season 7 schedule, meaning that the final episode in this batch is set to air on Friday 11th August 2023.

The decision to skip a week in the run up to the finale is "purely a scheduling decision", according to Lionsgate+ and the eighth episode will be entitled Turning Points.

Things are well and truly hotting up in the series, but what will the finale hold? Well, in the mid-season finale preview, Claire is seen turning Jamie's unconscious body over with tears in her eyes, and things similarly don't look cheery for Roger and Bri who are dealing with the fact their son has been kidnapped.

Outlander season 7: Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger). STARZ

As life back in 1777 sees Claire and Young Ian (John Bell) gear up for yet another battle, the Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger can also be seen taking matters into his own hands and tells his wife that he's also going to go back in time to search for his son. But as the fast paced clips show, there's set to be many battles for both timelines.

But what will the past hold for Roger and will things end well for Jamie, who isn't seen conscious in the mid-season finale trailer, and Claire, who looks as though she'll be taking part in the battle herself?

As for when the second part of season 7 is set to be released, there's yet to be a confirmed release date, but the next batch of episodes is expected to arrive some time in 2024. Prepare for another period of Droughtlander, people...

While some fans have criticised the lack of Jamie and Claire's presence in the current season, Caitríona Balfe did previously exclusively tease to RadioTimes.com that this season of the show is "the most expansive the show has been", with all of the characters and storylines explored outside of the leading couple's.

On what scenes surprised her the most, she said: "There’s quite a lot... This season was really interesting because there are multiple storylines that we follow, instead of it just being, you know... season one was purely through Claire's perspective. Season two, sort of Claire and Jamie's, and then we've slowly opened it up over the years."

She also said: "There’s a lot of peril this season and a lot of things happen," before also stating, "There’s a lot of loss and things are unsettled. It’s just very epic, this season."

As for whether that will involve Jamie or not, we'll just have to tune into the finale in a week's time.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

