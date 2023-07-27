Executive producer Maril Davis shared a black and white image of O'Connor along with her tribute on Twitter, which read: "On behalf of the entire cast &crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing. She was an incredible talent &working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honour. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time."

Outlander's official Twitter account added the message: "Thank you for lending us your voice, Sinéad."

Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser in the hit series, also shared a tribute to O'Connor on Instagram with a classic photo of the star, along with the post: "I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad."

O'Connor was chosen to perform the theme song as the show's producers believed she "embodied the spirit" of Outlander.

Show-runner Matthew B Roberts had said in a statement earlier this year: "We are honoured to have Sinéad O’Connor performing The Skye Boat Song. Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander.

"She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages - one which pierces heart and soul - and embodies the spirit of the show."

Outlander season 7. Lionsgate

In response to the star's passing, Roberts has since added the post: "I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sinead O'Connor. Her distinct voice and brave spirit transformed not only the music scene but also left a deep impact on social issues. She will be remembered for her outstanding contribution to music and her remarkable courage.

"My deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans across the globe. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy continue to inspire."

O'Connor's family announced the news "with great sadness", and added that "her family and friends are devastated". O'Connor's cause of death has not been made public.

Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser have returned for season 7 as they continue to navigate the New World. New faces will be appearing in the season, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

An eighth and final season was recently confirmed.

