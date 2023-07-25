However, despite this, Outlander star Sam Heughan is already putting his weight behind the new show, saying it could be even more successful than the original series.

Speaking in this week's Radio Times magazine, Heughan was asked about the prequel, to which he said: "Yeah, they’ve commissioned Blood of My Blood, about Jamie’s parents. I guess it’s a legacy, right? It’s what we’ve created.

"When we first went to Scotland and we created the studio where we shoot Outlander, there was nothing there and now it’s this huge facility.

"It’s created so many jobs in Scotland, so many people have been employed. I’m sure the new show will be just as successful, if not more so."

When asked whether he would consider showing up for a cameo appearance as Jamie, Heughan said that he will "never say no" but that "it could be pretty difficult as it’s about Jamie’s parents when they’re young".

When the interviewer stressed that it is a show about time travel, Heughan added: "Well, it is. Unfortunately, Jamie can’t time travel, as far as I know. Just Claire. But you never know. That’s the joy of the show."

Outlander continues to air its seventh season currently, and while many fans are just happy to have the show back on their screens, some have been disappointed with the lack of focus on Jamie and Claire's relationship.

One Twitter user said: "Obviously the saga was being rushed along, thinking this was the final season and so much to say. It was a fine ep, but any ep with so little Claire and Jamie suffers [from] their absence."

However, others have noted that, with season 7 being based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel An Echo in the Bone, this is actually an accurate reflection of the way the books progress.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

