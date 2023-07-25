Good Omens' David Tennant and Michael Sheen are this week's Radio Times cover stars
The leads of Good Omens discuss friendship, families and keeping alive the magical world of Terry Pratchett.
The first season of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Good Omens emerged on television in the pre-COVID days of 2019, despite Pratchett having died four years before.
It was a jolly, comic adaptation of the pair's 1989 novel, imagining what would have happened if an angel and a demon collided in an idyllic English village to thrash out the end of days. The second season, once again starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, arrives on our screens this week like a good deed in a weary world.
The tale behind the making of Good Omens 2 is almost as good as the story itself. As Marc Burrows writes in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Gaiman has worked with "a ghost of an idea" to bring to life a conversation he and Pratchett had sketching out a sequel to their novel. The result is brought to glorious life on Amazon Prime Video.
A happy by-product of the first season was that the on-screen partnership of Tennant and Sheen created an off-screen bond, too. It’s one we glimpsed in Staged, the pair’s Zoom comedy that enlivened our evenings in lockdown. You can read all about their friendship in our interview.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Blur bassist Alex James on the euphoria and surprise of the band's recent triumphant shows at Wembley Stadium, their new album, The Ballad of Darren, and the joyous process of making music together again
- Veteran actress Juliet Stevenson discusses taking on an intense and physically demanding role in drama Wolf, her views on feminism and the industry's perception of older women
- Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast: Comedian Jack Whitehall chats about his upcoming move from bachelor pad to family home with his girlfriend Roxy and recalls cringe-worthy moments on Celebrity Juice and the stress of working with his dad
