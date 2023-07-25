The tale behind the making of Good Omens 2 is almost as good as the story itself. As Marc Burrows writes in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Gaiman has worked with "a ghost of an idea" to bring to life a conversation he and Pratchett had sketching out a sequel to their novel. The result is brought to glorious life on Amazon Prime Video.

A happy by-product of the first season was that the on-screen partnership of Tennant and Sheen created an off-screen bond, too. It’s one we glimpsed in Staged, the pair’s Zoom comedy that enlivened our evenings in lockdown. You can read all about their friendship in our interview.

Blur bassist Alex James on the euphoria and surprise of the band's recent triumphant shows at Wembley Stadium, their new album, The Ballad of Darren, and the joyous process of making music together again

Veteran actress Juliet Stevenson discusses taking on an intense and physically demanding role in drama Wolf, her views on feminism and the industry's perception of older women

Speaking to the Radio Times Podcast: Comedian Jack Whitehall chats about his upcoming move from bachelor pad to family home with his girlfriend Roxy and recalls cringe-worthy moments on Celebrity Juice and the stress of working with his dad

