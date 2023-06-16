Thanks to the series synopsis, we know that the new batch of episodes will see the Frasers tackle the impending American Revolution, but there also looks to be some surprises in store.

Outlander fans assemble: our beloved leads Claire and Jamie Fraser are finally back on our screens in the hotly-anticipated season 7 .

Asked about whether there will any deviations from the book series by Diana Gabaldon upon which the show is based, cast member Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Randall, recently teased: “Definitely. That’s one thing I think we’re really priding ourselves on now for Outlander and really leaning into it - the storylines aren’t necessarily the expected ones."

She continued: "So whether you’ve read the books or not, you’re all on a level playing field. We’re gonna play with your emotions and take you on a bit of rollercoaster ride. So everyone’s in the same boat. You’re in for a rough ride.”

Outlander star Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, previously teased that this season will be the show's "best yet".

In a promo posted to the show’s Twitter account, he and co-stars including Caitríona Balfe and Richard Rankin teased what fans can expect, with Balfe teasing that season 7 is "ramping up".

Meanwhile, Rankin teased that the latest instalment is "so action-packed", while Sophie Skelton said that the new season is "like a brand-new Outlander".



Outlander airs on Starz, the American streaming service owned by Lionsgate, in the US, but how can fans in the UK watch the latest instalment of the show? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in the UK

Outlander season 7. Lionsgate

Outlander season 7 premieres on both Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK on Friday 16th June 2023 at midnight ET.

Episodes are set to release weekly, every Friday.

Lionsgate+ is a 'channel' on Amazon Prime Video that will cost you an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

Where to watch previous seasons of Outlander in the UK

In addition to season 7, all 6 previous seasons of the show are available to watch on Lionsgate+ in the UK.

Where to watch Outlander for free

It's worth noting that you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the service through Amazon.

Download the Lionsgate+ app directly and you'll get a free 7-day trial.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.