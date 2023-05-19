How to watch STARZ in the UK

Featuring everything from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Taken to the Madea movies, the word for STARZ is eclectic. Its ever-expanding range of TV shows and movies makes for an increasingly entertaining experience where you can find both the latest box-office releases and the smallest niche films.

If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, then you might want to turn your attention to STARZ , the American streaming service owned by Lionsgate.

The streaming service launched back in 2016 in the US before coming over to the UK in 2018 as STARZPLAY. The platform is available here through Amazon Prime, Sky, Apple TV and more, only now it goes by the different name of Lionsgate+.

To help understand just what this streaming service is and how you can watch it, we’ve put together this guide devoted to getting STARZ in the UK. This includes everything in relation to price, content and where it can be watched, plus we’ve included some information for those in the US too.

So what exactly makes STARZ shine bright in the streaming world? That’s what we’re here to tell you.

What is STARZ?

Outlander is available on STARZ and Linosgate+. Starz

STARZ is an American TV network owned by Lionsgate, which now has its own streaming service of the same name.

The STARZ streaming platform offers up a range of content such as The Serpent Queen, the Power Universe and comedy Party Down. It also has a ton of films from horrors like Don’t Breathe to action movies like Spider Man: No Way Home and kids flicks like Home Alone.

STARZ is only available under that name to people in the US and Puerto Rico, while for viewers in Europe, Canada and the Middle East, it was known as STARZPLAY before having its name changed to Lionsgate+.

What is STARZPLAY?

STARZPLAY was the name of the UK version of STARZ that launched over here in 2018. Now, STARZPLAY has had its name officially changed to Lionsgate+ and it carries a ton of movies and TV shows from a range of genres, including Kill Bill, the Hunger Games franchise and Outlander.

For a more in-depth guide to what this UK streaming service has to offer, check out our What is Lionsgate+? article.

How to watch STARZ in the UK

Lionsgate Plus

STARZ is only available to watch in the UK as Lionsgate+, which you can find on Sky, Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Roku. It’s also available as an add-on channel to your Amazon Prime Video account, but you’ll have to pay an extra fee for it.

You can also download the Lionsgate+ app directly on all iOS or Android devices. To get the app, simply head on over to the app store and install.

If you’re in the US, you can download the STARZ app straight onto your favourite device.

How much is STARZ a month?

For American viewers, STARZ costs $8.99 a month, but currently includes a special offer where you can get the first three months for just $5.

In the UK, Lionsgate+ is normally available for £5.99, but for a limited time only you can get it for just £2.99 a month over a 24-month contract. You can also grab this special offer if you sign up through Amazon Prime Video; for 12 months, you’ll be paying £2.99 on top of the usual £8.99 Amazon Prime costs, after which your subscription will automatically upgrade to £5.99

Is STARZ on Disney Plus?

STARZ is not available on Disney Plus. Instead, you might be thinking of Star, which launched on the platform in 2021. Star is a tier of Disney Plus that mainly features adult-orientated content. It includes films and TV shows from studios such as FX, 20th Century Studios and Hulu, and includes the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, American Dad and Modern Family.

To find out more, RadioTimes.com has a huge number of Disney Plus articles, including Is Disney Plus worth it? and the guide to Star on Disney Plus.

