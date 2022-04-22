How to watch BT Sport Box Office on TV and live stream

Fury claims this could be his final fight before retirement, while Whyte will be desperate to make the most of his big shot in front of 94,000 fans.

BT Sport Box Office is gearing up for a huge night of action as it prepares to broadcast full live coverage of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on TV and live stream.

BT Sport Box Office is BT's premium pay per view platform, commonly associated with combat sports and will be the home of Fury vs Whyte, as it has shown numerous Fury bouts including his trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

Some of the biggest UFC main events have been shown on BT Sport Box Office while it also boasts the biggest PPV WWE events after picking up the rights in 2020, ending Sky's 30-year association with the brand.

Fans across the country will be hyped up to enjoy every moment of Fury vs Whyte – and we're on hand to help you do exactly that.

Check out our full guide to watching events on BT Sport Box Office whether you're a Sky, BT or Virgin customer.

How to watch BT Sport Box Office

BT Sport Box Office on Sky

You must book your first BT Sport Box Office event via their official website, unless you already subscribe to BT Sport as a Sky customer.

You must select that you're a Sky customer and follow their instructions if going via the BT website.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport via Sky, check out Channel 490 and take it from there.

Sky Sports Box Office on Virgin Media

Customers with a TiVo box can go directly to the box office event list by following the path: Home > On Demand > Live Events.

You can pick and choose which games to watch and view booked events under 'Live Events'.

Sky Sports Box Office on BT

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

If you want to watch online, head to the BT Player and pay your way through to the event there.

