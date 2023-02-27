The YouTube sensation finally locked horns in the ring with the 2019 Love Island runner-up.

Whatever you think of the fight itself, there's no denying Jake Paul and Tommy Fury whipped up a firestorm on Sunday night.

Tommy – half-brother of Tyson Fury – emerged victorious following a split decision despite appearing to have the edge in almost every round of the fight.

Jake, who was cheered on by brother and fellow YouTube star Logan Paul, had never faced a professional boxer before this showdown and seeing out the entirety of the fight could be seen as a victory in itself.

Of course, the very fact the fight didn't result in a clean wipeout and generated such immense interest will stir up rumours of a rematch.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything we know about a potential Jake Paul v Tommy Fury rematch.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight again?

It should not come as any surprise to read that the defeated Jake Paul has already spoken about a rematch.

In the wake of the fight, he told reporters: "We can run it back. I think we deserve that rematch.

"All respect to Tommy, he won. Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses.

"I felt flat – I got sick really bad twice in this camp, injured my arm. This wasn't my best performance, but that's no excuse."

Fury didn't offer a particularly detailed response when asked the same question, but his intentions are clear: "This is my first main event. If he wants a rematch, bring it on."

It's far too early to say with any certainty that a rematch will go ahead, but this should be an easier fight to pull together than many boxing mega bouts that are so often dictated by schedules, posturing and various boxing organisation rules.

If Paul and Fury are serious about a rematch, they should be able to pull it off, though you can expect other YouTube stars to begin jostling for a shot at either.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.