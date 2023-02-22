How to watch Viaplay in the UK

Originally based in Stockholm, Viaplay was launched in May 2007 under the name Viasat On Demand before rebranding to Viaplay in 2011. As of 2021, Viaplay was made available in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland and Poland. However, due to the immense popularity of Nordic noir — a genre of crime fiction set in Scandinavia or Nordic countries — the streaming service announced plans to expand its offerings overseas - and, luckily for us, the UK is included in those plans!

For unlimited entertainment like Nordic noir thrillers and original TV series and films, Viaplay is the place to be. Plus, it's the only place you can watch the Scottish League Cup final this weekend.

Viaplay hit the UK, as well as Ireland and the Netherlands, in November 2022, and there plans to launch Viaplay in Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United States in 2023.

And as Viaplay’s parent company Viaplay Group holds extensive sports rights in multiple markets, Viaplay is able to provide live sports broadcasts to the countries it operates in. Let us elaborate on just the kind of sports content you can expect: back in May 2022, Viaplay added the National Hockey League (NHL) and Poland-based MMA promotion KSW to its UK offering. In July 2022, it also acquired Premier Sports, which boasts content such as La Liga, the United Rugby Championship and Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

With Premier Sports moving over to Viaplay, the on-demand streaming service has become the only place to watch La Liga live and up to 48-hours after, and the Scottish League Cup.

The Scottish League Cup — also known as the Viaplay Cup — is a football competition open to all Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) clubs. If you've been following the Scottish League Cup, you'll know the final is taking place this Sunday 26th February at 3pm, with Rangers and Celtic going head-to-head.

On top of the sports action, users can also watch films and series, plus original content that you won’t find on any other streaming service.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, read on to find out how you can watch Viaplay in the UK.

Take a look at the best streaming services in the UK, and for more comparison guides, check out Amazon Music vs Spotify and Apple Music vs Spotify.

Jump to:

What is Viaplay?

Getty / Angel Martinez

Viaplay is an on-demand streaming service that was created in Stockholm and hit UK shores in November last year.

The streaming service offers three packages: Viaplay Film & Series, Viaplay Total Monthly, and Viaplay Total Annual. The Film & Series package is primarily made up of Nordic noir stories and includes more than 1,000 hours of award-winning Viaplay original content and third-party content. The Viaplay Total packages include films and series, as well as live sport - and doesn’t Viaplay have a lot of sports!

More like this

Sports content includes all European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO and FIFA World Cup, as well as UEFA Nations League and friendlies, and this has been promised until 2028.

What is on Viaplay in the UK?

As we mentioned, Viaplay is essentially split into two sections: films and series, and sports.

As well as third-party content, Viaplay hosts a wealth of original content, too, such as the TV series Fallet starring Adam Godley of The Great and Breaking Bad fame, the TV series Wallander with the legendary Kenneth Branagh who starred in Murder on the Orient Express and directed the Academy Award-nominated movie Belfast, and the KSW Titans documentary.

Films include Borg vs McEnroe with Mamma Mia! and Andor actor Stellan Skarsgård, and 3 Things starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game Of Thrones fame. For Nordic noir fans, you’ll be pleased to know the TV series Millennium, based on Stieg Larsson’s crime trilogy of the same name, is also on the streaming service.

Viaplay also houses sports documentaries, such as The Hockey Miracle in the Middle of Nowhere. And for even more examples of sports you can watch on the service, there’s La Liga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league, EIHL, the highest ice hockey league in the UK, plus KSW, NASCAR, UEFA Nations League, Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), and the Scottish League Cup, also known as the Viaplay Cup.

How much does Viaplay cost in the UK?

Getty / Adam Glanzman

You’ll be pleased — and possibly a bit shocked — to learn that Viaplay starts from under a fiver a month. With streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video starting at £8.99 per month, Netflix at £4.99 per month, and Disney Plus at £7.99 per month, Viaplay’s £3.99 starting point is the cheapest out of the lot.

Viaplay Film & Series has a seven-day free trial and, after that, will set you back £3.99 per month. The package includes movies and tv shows, plus Viaplay Originals and Nordic noir thrillers.

Viaplay Total Monthly includes sports, live sports, series, films, and documentaries all for £14.99 with the option to cancel anytime. Unlike Viaplay Film & Series, there is no free trial with this package.

With the Viaplay Total Annual package, you buy 12 months upfront and save 20 per cent in total as each month works out at £11.99. The Annual package contains everything that the Viaplay Total Monthly does.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Viaplay in the UK

If you’re currently a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider and again access to sports via the channels Viaplay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra.

Viaplay is supported by a multitude of devices, such as major smart TV brands, iOS and Android devices, PCs and Macs, as well as platforms like Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. You can also stream Viaplay online, and this will cover TV series and films as well as sport.

Sign-up for a seven day free trial at Viaplay

Perhaps the easiest option to stream Viaplay Sport, though, is through Amazon Prime as it keeps all of your subscriptions neatly in one place. If you're not already an Amazon Prime customer, you can sign up to the streaming service for £8.99 per month after the free 30-day trial, then add Viaplay Sport as an extra for £14.99 per month.

Advertisement

Looking for a new TV to watch Viaplay on? Take a look at the best Samsung QLED deals. For more sports broadcasting options, here are the best BT Sport offers and Sky Sports offers.