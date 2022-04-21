More than a million fans are expected to tune in across the UK with widespread TV coverage and live streaming to soak up from a huge night of British boxing in the capital.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will finally meet at Wembley Stadium this weekend but if you're not lucky enough to boast a ticket, fear not.

Fury remains undefeated in 31 professional fights though he has only fought twice since September 2019. Those bouts ended in a pair of convincing victories over Deontay Wilder to round off their trilogy of fights.

Whyte enters the ring for the biggest fight of his career, determined to rise to the occasion and snatch the WBC heavyweight title from his colossal opponent's grasp.

He has waited a long time for his shot at the very top of the sport – now this is his chance to muscle his way into the elite pack of heavyweights alongside the likes of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of TV and live streaming options to watch the Fury vs Whyte fight live.

What TV channel is Fury vs Whyte?

Fans can tune in to watch Fury and Whyte's showdown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £24.95.

You can either navigate to Channel 494 for more details on how to get the fight or go to the BT Player online.

Watch Fury vs Whyte live stream

You can purchase the event to watch on BT Sport Box Office via the online BT Player.

It can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

What time is Fury vs Whyte?

TV coverage of Fury vs Whyte starts from 6pm on Saturday 23rd April 2022 and will run late into the night on BT Sport Box Office platforms.

For more details, check out ring walk times and more in our Fury vs Whyte time and date guide or see the full list of fights on the Fury vs Whyte undercard.

