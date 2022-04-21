Six fights will precede the main event, though fans have complained that the line-up is not what they'd expect from such a major show from promoter Frank Warren.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will headline a big night for British boxing at Wembley this weekend, but they're not the only stars on display on Saturday evening.

The undercard was dealt a blow this week as featherweight star Anthony Cacace confirmed his fight against Jonathan Romero has been called off. No official reason has been given for the cancellation, but Cacace vented on Twitter, writing: "F**k boxing" in frustration at training away from his family for the last three months without being provided with a back-up fight.

Tommy Fury – Tyson's half-brother and reality TV star – is included on the billing against Daniel Bocianski, but it doesn't appear to be enough to appease fans who expected more.

Promoter Warren has spoken out about the undercard. He told IFL TV: "Anthony Yarde was supposed to fight on there. Unfortunately that didn’t work out. Bob Arum’s heavyweight, Jared Anderson, was supposed to be on there, but he got injured.

“We’ve put all our money into the main event, but we’ve got a good fighting undercard. There’s a couple of good cracking fights on there. It is what it is.

“Obviously, it’s a disappointment. We want to deliver every time but at the end of the day we are constricted by the fact that we bid $41 million for the fight. If we bid $32 million, as Matchroom did, we’d have more money to play with.”

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Fury vs Whyte undercard including a full list of every confirmed fight taking place on the night.

Fury vs Whyte undercard

Subject to late changes.

Tyson Fury (c) vs Dillian Whyte

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs Stefan Nicolae

What time does Fury vs Whyte undercard start?

The Fury vs Whyte undercard will commence from 6pm UK time as the near-100,000 crowd begins to mass at Wembley.

This is the same time that TV and live streaming coverage begins on BT Sport Box Office with full coverage of the whole card to come.

The card culminates with the main event from approximately 10pm UK time when Fury and Whyte are expected to begin their ring walks and begin their duel.

