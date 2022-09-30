Is Disney+ worth it for UK subscribers?

It's packed with must-watch content and well-loved franchises like Star Wars and Marvel, but is it worth your money? And how does it compare to the competition?

Disney Plus is going from strength to strength as a streaming service and recently overtook Netflix in terms of subscriber numbers.

The RadioTimes.com team have spent plenty of time sizing up the different platforms and evaluating their best offerings, so we're in a great place to help you decide whether Disney Plus is the right streaming service for you.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about getting Disney Plus right now, the best shows to look out for and the potential drawbacks. Stay tuned for our thoughts or — if you're already sure Disney Plus is the streaming platform for you — check out our Disney Plus offers guide for the latest deals.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

Disney

This is the big question. Is Disney Plus worth it? To answer it, the first note is around price.

Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month but you can get it a little cheaper if you pay for the whole year at once. Then it costs £79.90, essentially bagging you two months of streaming for free.

What Disney Plus does well

If you're a fan of superheroes and sci-fi, Disney Plus is an absolute must-have. There's full access to all-things Marvel, including the latest series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ms Marvel, plus classics like the Avengers films. On the sci-fi side there's Star Wars, of course, and its spin-offs like The Mandalorian and Andor.

It's not all sci-fi and superheroes, though. Also among the best Disney Plus shows is 2022's Under the Banner of Heaven, in which Andrew Garfield plays a detective tracking down an elusive killer in Utah following a particularly grisly murder. Elsewhere, there's adult comedy like Family Guy and hard-hitting dramas such as It's a Sin.

There are plenty of great movies on Disney Plus right now, too. From Avengers: Endgame to Titanic, and Monsters Inc to Predator, there's a great range and something to suit every taste.

What Disney Plus could do better

While it's exciting to see the latest releases from big familiar franchises, they're not always faultless. In our Andor review, the team criticised the latest Star Wars spin-off show for ultimately offering "a story that just isn't very interesting". The pacing seemed slightly off to our reviewers and ultimately, it's not the best time we've ever spent in the Star Wars universe.

Similarly, while Marvel's heroes and villains have immense popularity on their side, that hasn't always gone hand-in-hand with critical acclaim.

Notably, Disney Plus is also short on smaller, more independent productions that are easier to find on competing platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Our verdict: should you subscribe to Disney Plus?

A poster for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series. Disney Plus

For many, the big, popular franchises that Disney Plus offers will make it a must-have streaming subscription. Clearly that's been the case over the last year, as growing subscriber numbers show.

However, at times we've seen Disney lean a little too heavily on established brands and characters, rather than offering fresh content from smaller, independent studios. Sometimes, this has led to the big beasts, Star Wars and Marvel, offering us less than impressive new entries. Examples like Morbius —which our reviewers gave two stars — and Stargirl spring to mind.

Really, it's going to come down to your tastes. While Disney Plus has plenty to offer apart from superheroes, kids content and sci-fi, it definitely leans on those categories. Check out our guide to the content on Disney Plus UK to help you make a more informed decision, or take a look at our guide to the best Disney Plus shows.

