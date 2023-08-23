However, fans now can see her as the lead protagonist of the all-new Disney+ limited series Ahsoka, which offers a brand new adventure for Star Wars fans but also continues the acclaimed animated series Star Wars Rebels.

In the new episodes, Ahsoka reunites with old allies in a bid to track down the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), but will she succeed?

The series has now premiered on Disney+, but for the uninitiated, who exactly is Ahsoka Tano?

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano is a favourite who originated in the animated side of the Star Wars franchise.

Before you ask: no, Ahsoka Tano isn’t human. Tano is instead a force-sensitive and fearless Togruta known for her strong morals (and awesome duel white lightsabers).

Although previously only appearing in animation, Ahsoka became one of the key figures in the acclaimed Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars.

But she didn’t exactly win over fans straight away. Starting out as Anakin Skywalker’s wilful young apprentice, many critics and viewers wrote her off as an annoying sidekick. However, through the seasons, Tano becomes a well-rounded and mature character, eventually becoming the protagonist of the show.

Over time, she also became a commander of the Republic army and fought the likes of General Grievous.

Despite all of these achievements, however, Tano eventually left the Jedi Order.

Her reasoning? Extremely understandable: she was maligned by her fellow Jedi after being framed for bombing a temple. Although her name was eventually cleared, her faith in the order was severely shaken.

Although outside the Jedi hierarchy, Tano continued to lead Republic forces – but was forced into hiding after the clone army turned on the Jedi in the last ever episodes of The Clone Wars.

This wasn’t the end of Tano, though. An older version of the character returned in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, with the former Jedi now a key player in the resistance movement. Her role in this series was fairly limited, although viewers did get to see Tano battle Darth Vader (an encounter she narrowly escaped alive).

Tano survived the Galactic Civil War and she was last seen in Star Wars: Rebels teaming up with female Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in a hunt to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

The older Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Rebels

Interestingly, for a period of time, Wren carried the Darksaber, a weapon later carried by Mandalorian big bad Moff Gideon. However, the weapon was later retrieved by Din Djarin and later returned to Bo-Katan Kryze.

Tano then made her live-action debut, portrayed by actress Rosario Dawson, in the series The Mandalorian in a chapter subtitled "The Jedi" when she encounters Djarin during her conflict with Lady Morgan Elsbeth who she wishes to use to track down Grand Admiral Thrawn.

This episode also sees Tano bond with baby Grogu and reveal his name to Djarin (and viewers) for the first time.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano brandishing a lightsaber in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Ahsoka made a live-action return in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 opposite Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as the pair set about training Grogu as a Jedi.

However, by the end of the episode, Grogu had decided that his love for Din Djarin mattered more than his plans for the Jedi knight.

In the episode, Tano convinced Djarin that his presence would hinder Grogu's training - but it actually helped hinder it altogether.

Tano did not appear in The Mandalorian season 3 but makes her return in the series Ahsoka.

Is Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian (Disney) Disney

Yes! Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, with actress Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Seven Pounds, Zombieland: Double Tap) taking on the role.

Fans were immediately delighted with Dawson's portrayal (taking over from Ashley Ackstein's vocal performance on TV), which saw the actor showing off Ahsoka's lightsaber skills as she teamed up with series hero Din Djarin.

Looking for information on the planet Corvus, Ahsoka meets Mando when he tries to get her help training his young ward, Baby Yoda. But while she's able to find out more about the Child (including his real name) Ahsoka is unwilling to train him, seeing his attachments, anger and fear as a reflection of her former master-turned Sith Lord Anakin (aka Darth Vader).

By the end of the episode, she's managed to find the information she wanted and sends Mando away on another quest to find Jedi help.

The character returned for a guest appearance in The Book of Boba Fett and will be back in her own standalone series Ahsoka.

When could Ahsoka Tano be in The Mandalorian again?

Ahsoka Tano did not appear in The Mandalorian season 3 after her guest spot in The Book of Boba Fett.

However, Rosario Dawson did appear at the premiere of the series' third season.

Best Ahsoka Tano episodes

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in a The Mandalorian poster (Disney)

In live-action form, the best episodes prior to Ahsoka are her only appearances:

The Mandalorian - Chapter 13: The Jedi

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger

The character appeared throughout the animated series The Clone Wars, which aired its final episodes on Disney Plus earlier this year.

If you don't have time to watch all 133 episodes before Friday, one shortcut would be skipping straight to the final four episodes of season seven, which comprise the last arc of the series.

The Clone Wars swan song was critically acclaimed and Tano plays the lead role, making them a strong choice for anyone wanting to know why she's so popular.

Alternatively, you could check out the second season of Star Wars: Rebels, where Tano appears as a series regular and faces off against her former master Darth Vader in the two-part finale: Twilight of the Apprentice.

She goes on to appear in a recurring role in future seasons and plays a pivotal role in the finale.

