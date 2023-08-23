Viewers were confused that a significant detail like Anakin Skywalker taking a Padawan had been omitted from the prequel trilogy, while the awkward writing of the early Clone Wars adventures certainly didn't help matters.

Luckily, the show improved as it went along, culminating in a blockbuster trilogy of episodes that revealed how Ahsoka survived the devastating Order 66, which wiped out most of the Jedis across the galaxy.

However, Disney Plus series Ahsoka catches up with the character much later on – here's where it fits on the Star Wars timeline.

When is Ahsoka set on the Star Wars timeline?

Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka. Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Ahsoka is set shortly after the events of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, with best estimations placing it around 11 ABY (a marker that stands for After the Battle of Yavin).

The show is also set after Ahsoka's recent cameo appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, picking up on easter eggs and references dropped in those shows.

Below, we've ordered the recent Star Wars shows on Disney Plus in terms of franchise chronology, including some of the mainline films as reference points.

Here is Ahsoka on the Star Wars timeline:

22-19 BBY: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars 19 BBY: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith 19 BBY: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 9 BBY: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi 5 BBY: Andor

Andor 5-0 BBY: Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Rebels 0 BBY: Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode IV: A New Hope 3 ABY: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back 4 ABY: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi 9-11 ABY: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian 9 ABY: The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett 11 ABY: Ahsoka

34 ABY: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Where was Ahsoka during the original Star Wars trilogy?

A big question that demands an answer is where exactly Ahsoka Tano was during the events of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars: Rebels gives us some insight into what she was up to in the years leading up to A New Hope, but the character's movements during the greatest struggle against the Empire remain unknown.

In her final appearance on the animated show, Ahsoka is saved from certain death at the hands of her former master, Darth Vader, by a time-travelling Ezra Bridger – who later goes missing himself in a sacrificial act to subdue Thrawn.

Ever since, she has sought to locate the plucky Padawan, who could be in grave danger. It's possible that Ahsoka could detail what went on in the years currently unaccounted for.

Ahsoka's whereabouts are similarly unknown in the sequel trilogy later released by Disney, although her voice can be heard in the final confrontation between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

Some interpreted this as proof that, by this point in the timeline, she has become one with the force, although creator Dave Filoni has hinted that isn't necessarily the case.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus.

