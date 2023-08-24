One of these is the enigmatic Inquisitor Marrok, who wields a double-edged spinning red lightsaber, is fully dressed in black and wears a mask that hides their face.

So, who is the mysterious figure and could it be someone from Ashoka's past? Read on for everything we know so far.

Who is Marrok in Ahsoka?

Paul Darnell as Marrok and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. Lucasfilm

The current identity of Marrok is unknown, but we do know that they’re a former Imperial Inquisitor and Jedi hunter who appears to have become a mercenary for hire.

We also know that the villain works alongside Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, carrying out dark deeds with their double-sided red lightsaber, but beyond that their role in the show is unclear.

The official character description on StarWars.com reads: "Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds.

"Fully encased in battered battle armour, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt."

Marrok can be spotted lingering in the background in Ahsoka episode 1 and, in episode 2, they face off against the Ahsoka in a brief duel in Corellia.

Just before the battle, Baylan just tells Morgan Elsbeth: "Marrok will complete his task."

Who plays Marrok in Ahsoka?

Paul Darnell portrays the man inside Inquisitor Marrok's suit.

However, at this stage, it’s unknown whether we’ll ever see Marrok unmasked.

Is Marrok actually Ezra Bridger?

One theory doing the rounds is that Marrok is in fact Ezra Bridger, the Jedi Padawan who sacrificed himself by taking himself and Thrawn into the Unknown Regions at the end of Star Wars: Rebels.

However, if that’s the case, it’s unclear why he has been corrupted by the Dark dark side of the Force after his arc in Rebels, as well as how he would have managed to return from the Unknown Regions.

Is Marrok actually Starkiller?

Speculation is also rife that Marrok could be Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, the protagonist of the 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

These rumours seem to stem largely from their undeniable name similarity.

While this isn’t exactly concrete evidence, Sam Witwer (who played Starkiller in the games) once claimed that Dave Filoni considered putting Galen in Rebels.

"Dave did share with me, by the way, he considered making Starkiller an Inquisitor in Star Wars: Rebels," Witwer said during a Twitch stream (via Gizmodo).

"It didn’t quite fit the story that they were telling, but he did think about it because he thought that would be interesting."

Might Filoni have decided to introduce Starkiller to the canon properly in Ahsoka? Fans will have to wait and see.

Is Marrok actually Barriss Offee?

Some fans have speculated that appearing under the mask could be Bariss Offee, Ahsoka’s former friend who became disillusioned by the Jedi Order and framed Ahsoka for murder.

This would certainly provide a surprising personal link to Ahsoka.

