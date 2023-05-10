While Rosario Dawson is reprising her role as the titular character, with Lars Mikkelsen returning as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi joining the fray as fan favourite Ezra Bridger, the door is very much open for more to join them.

It's almost time for Ahsoka to make her grand return in her very own Disney Plus series, with plenty of Star Wars Rebels legends joining her along the way.

David Oyelowo, who voiced Agent Kallus in Rebels and most recently starred in Apple TV+'s Silo, said he'd be up for reprising his role as the rebel spy.

Agent Kallus and Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels. Disney+

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Oyelowo explained: "It’s a tricky one for me with Agent Kallus because I play a white guy with ginger sideburns in the animated version so I don’t quite know how to square that away in the live-action version.

"But Rosario Dawson is a great friend of mine and I see the great work she’s doing with her show so I would never say no."

As for how his return could happen, he laughed: "We have to figure something out! I don’t know what it is but I’ll let you know."

But before we turn our attentions to Ahsoka, we've got another sci-fi to enioy – Apple TV+'s Silo, starring Oyelowo alongside the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones as the inhabitants of an underground silo who don't know why they're there or why they can't leave – only that it's imperative that they don't.

Oyelowo's Holston and Jones's Allison kick the story off, with the actor pointing out: "One of the things I was most excited about when I read the script was that this world, this show starts with this central couple and their very relatable quest to get pregant and start a family.

"It's such an enormous backdrop but the fact that Holston and Allison are in their little apartment in the silo, just doing what a lot of people have experienced or will experience at some time, was the thing that really grabbed me and I think they're just a great way into the story."

Silo is available to watch now on Apple TV+ with new episodes landing on Fridays – you can sign up to Apple TV Plus here. Ahsoka is set for release on Disney Plus in August.

