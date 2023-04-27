The series, based on the Wool trilogy by Hugh Howey, stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette and follows the inhabitants of an underground silo, who don't know why they're there, or why they can't leave - only it's imperative that they don't.

Finally, we have a new dystopia to sink our teeth into, with the upcoming release of Apple TV+ series Silo .

However, it becomes clear to some of the residents that not all is as it seems, and Juliette's mission to find out the truth begins.

Joining Ferguson as part of the starry cast are the likes of Tim Robbins, Dame Harriet Walter, Rashida Jones, and Geraldine James.

Here's everything we know so far about Silo.

Silo is set for release on Friday 5th May 2023.

Fans of the books are very ready for the adaptation following the first novel's release in 2011.

Rebecca Ferguson and Dame Harriet Walter in Silo Apple TV+

Silo cast: Who stars in the sci-fi?

The cast for the series is below:

Rashida Jones as Allison

David Oyelowo as Holston

Common as Sims

Tim Robbins as Bernard

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Iain Glen as Pete Nichols

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Ferdinand Kingsley as George Wilkins

Shane McRae as Knox

Matt Gomez Hidaka as Cooper

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy

Lee Drage as Franky Brown

Henry Garrett as Douglas Trumbull

Will Merrick as Danny

Paul Herzberg as Kilroy

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo in Silo Apple TV+

Ferguson leads the incredible cast as Juliette, the engineer who soon as a big role to play in the silo and in the series. Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the role, she explained: "I always try and find the interesting dilemmas within characters, right?

"When you read something, there could be a character, A, B, and C, and you follow the narrative. I like finding the depths that are dark and the fact that she was so riddled with trauma and it was sedimented trauma."

The Shawshank Redemption star Robbins plays the mysterious Bernard, and kept tight-lipped about what's to come, telling RadioTimes.com: "I can tell you there are twists and turns, there are surprises. I have to be very careful about talking about the character I play because I don't want to give too much away. He's an enigma."

What book is Apple TV+'s Silo based on?

Hugh Howey and director Morten Tyldum ave Benett/Getty Images for Apple

Silo is based on the book Wool by Hugh Howey. While Howey also published two more books in the trilogy - Shift and Dust - the series only covers the events of the first novel.

Howey told RadioTimes.com of adapting the novel: "It's very difficult. You have to figure out who's going to carry the story and which characters you're going to expand and tell more of the story. The beauty of doing a TV show is you don't have to chop as much out - you get to breathe a little more life and space into the story."

What is the plot of Apple TV+'s Silo?

The series is set in a dystopian world and follows the residents of a silo who live their lives by a strict set of rules, titled The Pact. Rule number one is that you cannot leave the silo. However, if someone speaks a wish to leave out loud, it's granted. They're given cleaning supplies, in order to clean the outside camera of the silo, which shows a bleak, lifeless landscape, and are sent off into the wilderness.

The story begins with Rashida Jones' Allison and David Oyelowo's Holston, who are at odds about what they believe about the silo. We later meet Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette, who begins her mission to find out the truth.

Is there a trailer for Silo on Apple TV+?

The trailer for Silo was released in April.

Watch it below:

Silo hits Apple TV+ on Friday 5th May 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

