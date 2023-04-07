The cast of the upcoming Disney Plus series took to the stage at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, with it being revealed that Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast as the iconic Rebels character Hera Syndulla.

It's happening! Ahsoka is officially on its way, with Star Wars fans thrilled to welcome a few more incredible stars to the family.

Winstead said: "I'm very lucky to be playing her."

Asked what it was like putting on the Hera costume for the first time, she added: "Pretty transformative. Obviously between the skin colour and the contact lenses, the outfit, the jacket, the whole combination of everything - I was completely immersed in who she is."

In a new trailer, fans also got their first look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action Sabine Wren, and the return of Genevieve O'Reilly, who is reprising her role as Mon Mothma.

That's not all - we also got our very first look at fan favourite character Ezra Bridger making his live-action debut, after Ezra Bridger was cast.

It was also revealed that Grand Admiral Thrawn is on his way - while the actor has not officially been confirmed, fans did get a glimpse of him walking away, so speculation is rife as to who will take on the role.

Dawson didn't give much away about the series, simply teasing to great cheers: "I think we were looking for someone…"

Crucially, it was also revealed that Ahsoka will be hitting our screens very soon, with a release date of August 2023.

There was no end of exciting Star Wars news unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2023, with Daisy Ridley also surprising fans, revealing that she will return as Rey for an upcoming film.

