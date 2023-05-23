The Marvel and Star Wars actor died on Sunday (21st May), his publicist confirmed. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Ray Stevenson's death was announced on Thursday 23rd May, with the actor just aged 58 when he died.

A number of Stevenson’s former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him, including Rosario Dawson, who is set to appear alongside the late actor in upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, which will be released in August 2023 on Disney Plus.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stevenson’s role in Ahsoka.

What does Ray Stevenson play in Star Wars’ Ahsoka?

Stevenson is set to appear as the main antagonist, Baylan Skoll, in Ahsoka.

Skoll is a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Region and who is now the master of his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and an ally to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Stevenson attended the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event back in April where he spoke about his excitement to be part of Ahsoka and said "getting to wield the light saber is just the best feeling in the world", CBS News Atlanta reported.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Stevenson previously voiced Star Wars character Gar Saxon in animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Who has paid tribute to Ray Stevenson?

Rosario Dawson, who is set to appear alongside Stevenson in Ahsoka, tweeted: “Sharing in grief with you all. What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people’s in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!”

James Purefoy, who starred with Stevenson in Rome, said: “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in ‘Rome’, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim."

He added: “My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Former child star Matthew Lewis, who appeared with him in TV film Some Kind of Life, also paid tribute to Stevenson following the tragic news of his passing.

“This is so sad,” wrote Lewis, who is best known for portraying Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise.

He continued alongside a picture of them together on set: “Ray played my dad in the first thing I ever did on TV. Almost 30 years ago. A proper actor with a fascinating career and I couldn’t have dreamed of a better first experience in this ridiculous industry.

