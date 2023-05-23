The 58-year-old was filming in Italy when he was taken to hospital due to a sudden illness.

Known for playing Asgardian warrior Volstagg in Thor and leading the pre-Disney/Marvel Punisher film, Stevenson will appear in upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka this August as villain Baylan Skoll.

Though the series marks his live-action debut, he was no stranger to the intergalactic franchise, having voiced Mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in the animated Clone Wars and Rebels.

Following the news of his passing on Sunday 21st May, a tribute was posted on the official Star Wars website. "We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart," it read.

It continued: "His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent."

Lucasfilm executive director and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni also shared a tribute, adding: "We have lost a great talent and friend in Ray Stevenson. His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka.

"I always looked forward to working with Ray, and I appreciated his insight and daily wisdom. I am glad that his memory will live on through his family, friends, and the many characters he created. Thank you Ray, for everything."

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Marvel also posted a tribute, stating "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

As well as roles in the sprawling Disney franchises, Stevenson, who was born in Northern Ireland before moving to England at the age of eight, recently starred in the Oscar-winning RRR as the villainous British governor. Director SS Rajamouli posted a tribute on Twitter alongside a picture of the pair on set.

"Shocking... Just can't believe this news," he wrote. "Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Prior to his run as Frank Castle in the 2008 Punisher: War Zone, he played an Arthurian knight in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur. He has also appeared in the Divergent trilogy, The Transporter: Refueled and GI Joe: Retaliation, among others.

As well as Ahsoka, Stevenson's posthumous credits will include 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia, which he was filming when he was taken to hospital.