Following the first episode, a message on screen simply read: "For our friend Ray."

Ahsoka will be one of Stevenson's final roles following his death in May, aged 58. The actor was filming in Italy when he was taken to hospital due to a sudden illness.

Although it marks his live-action Star Wars debut, he was no stranger to the franchise, having voiced Mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Elsewhere, Stevenson was known for playing Asgardian warrior Volstagg in Thor and leading the pre-Disney Marvel Punisher film.

Following his death, a tribute was posted on the official Star Wars website. "We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear friend Ray Stevenson. Ray was an incredible combination of talent, warmth, humor, and heart," it read.

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in Ahsoka. Disney Plus/LucasFilm

It continued: "His ability to play a villain, while being such a kind and caring person in reality, is a testament to his incredible talent."

Lucasfilm executive director and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni also shared a tribute, adding: "We have lost a great talent and friend in Ray Stevenson. His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka.

"I always looked forward to working with Ray, and I appreciated his insight and daily wisdom. I am glad that his memory will live on through his family, friends, and the many characters he created. Thank you Ray, for everything."

The cast of Ahsoka shared moving tributes, including Dawson, who wrote on Instagram: "A giant of a man… [Ray Stevenson], stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world.

"At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart."

