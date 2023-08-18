One to have already made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian was Morgan Elsbeth, played by Diana Lee Inosanto.

Here's everything you need to know about the character and her association with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Who is Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka?

Morgan Elsbeth was a key figure in the construction of the Imperial Navy during the Galactic Empire - and a servant of the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn.

We find out in The Mandalorian that Elsbeth's people were massacred, which led to her bitterness and her later actions of plundering worlds of their natural resources to assist the Imperial Navy.

She and Ahsoka have a colourful history. When Elsbeth was magistrate of the city of Calodan, the pair of them met. Elsbeth demanded Ahsoka tell her the whereabouts of her master, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The exchange ended up with Elsbeth offering up a beskar spear to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in return for killing Ahsoka. As we saw in The Mandalorian, he instead goes to warn her, with Elsbeth eventually being arrested.

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka. LucasFilm/Disney+

How did Morgan Elsbeth come to work under Grand Admiral Thrawn?

It's not yet known just how Elsbeth came to work under Grand Admiral Thrawn - but we do know the lengths she'll go to to find his whereabouts.

It's thought that this will be explored more in the upcoming series, and that she'll reunite with Ahsoka.

Who is Morgan Elsbeth actress Diana Lee Inosanto?

Diana Lee Inosanto at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

Inosanto is an actress with a background in martial arts - perfect for the character of Morgan Elsbeth.

The star, who is the daughter of Dan Inosanto, a student of Bruce Lee, has acted in and performed stunts in many well-known films and TV series, including Blade, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek: Enterprise, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

She made her first appearance as Elsbeth in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Inosanto told EW of what Elsbeth's story holds: "The beautiful thing was, Dave [Filoni] was always there to assist me on what her backstory is.

"She's quite the manipulator, and we all know she's cold-hearted, but this is a character that is truly dedicated and loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn. And there's nothing getting in her way."

