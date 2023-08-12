Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dawson explained that: "In the animation, you saw her go to the white, but what I loved is the idea that there was even another level to her.

"Dave (Filioni, the show's creator) and I talked a lot about Gandalf the Gray and Gandalf the White — talking about that transition and how she's someone very capable and excellent and looked up to as a leader, but she still has levels of development to go."

Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Dawson continued: "That push for more, that desire for more, that challenge that she pushes herself to is okay — and it's actually remarkable and important. That's one of the reasons I've been drawn to her over the years, the fact that even with her excellence, she continues to push further."

Read more:

Ahsoka will also see the live action debut of major Star Wars villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will be played by Lars Mikkelsen, the same actor who voiced the character in Star Wars: Rebels.

Mikkelsen told fans at Star Wars Celebration 2023: "It’s wonderful. Thank you so much. People are so passionate about bringing this to life for you guys."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahsoka will be the fifth live action Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus, following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 23rd August 2023. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.