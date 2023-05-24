The series was set to explore a specific period in Obi-Wan's life, between the prequel films and the original trilogy. However, as the series aired, the potential for more seemed to open up.

When Obi-Wan Kenobi first arrived on Disney Plus in 2022, there was an assumption that it would be a more limited run than some other Star Wars series such as The Mandalorian .

For instance, Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor said of his role: "I hope it's not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this. I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?"

However, now Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy has seemingly put paid to rumours of a season 2, telling Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast: "I always hesitate to say: 'No we won't do anything more with Obi-Wan Kenobi'."

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia Organa in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

She continued: "Maybe what we end up doing is something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories we're doing, or eventually into a movie – who knows? But right now, it's still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

Read more:

Obi-Wan Kenobi may not be going forward at this point, but there are still plenty of Star Wars projects on the horizon to get fans excited.

For instance, not only will The Mandalorian and Andor be returning for further seasons, but the Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew is also on its way, as is Ahsoka and three new movies.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

These movies will include a film about "the first Jedi to wield the force", directed by James Mangold, as well as a film from Dave Fiolini about the "escalating war between the Imperial remnant and the New Republic".

Meanwhile, Daisy Ridley will also be returning as Rey, in a film which will see her rebuilding the Jedi Order in the aftermath of the sequel trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus – sign up for Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.