The fan convention has gotten off to an exciting start with the initial highlight being on Andor , with executive producer Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna taking to the stage to discuss production, release, and season 1 reception.

Announced at today's (Friday 7th April) Star Wars Celebration taking place in London, Disney Plus's Andor season 2 has finally been given a release date window.

Gilroy revealed that the Andor team are working as quickly as possible to get season 2 done. He explained that shooting began in November 2022 and is expected to wrap this August, with a predicted release on Disney Plus for August 2024.

He said: “We started shooting in November. We’re about halfway. We’re gonna shoot through August. We’re on exact schedule. [We’ll] finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we’ll come out the following August.”

The 12-episode first season debuted last September and took place five years before the events of “Rogue One." The first season tracks a year in the life of Cassian Andor (Luna) as he transforms from a small-time criminal into a man ready to join the fight against the Galactic Empire.

During the panel, Gilroy also said of season 2: “If you know your ending it really helps. We know exactly where we’re going – it means that we can go full force. Like the escape from the prison. We know emotionally and physically what we have to do. It’s been really potent.”

Season 2 is set to be slightly different from the first, with the 12-episode season taking place over four years leading up to right before the events of “Rogue One”. It'll do so in three-episode pods written and directed by the same team, with each of the pods encapsulating a number of days within one of those years.

As well as Luna returning, the actors set to reprise their roles also include: Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay and Varada Sethu.

After a tense sizzle of the upcoming season was also revealed at the convention, Gilroy added: “You know where we’re going. You saw that Death Star blow up. We make that happen.

“We’re really doing what we’ve been doing for three years. It’s a train that just keeps rolling. We’re moving as quickly as we can to finish it out and make you proud of us.”

