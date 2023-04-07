The series follows Mel O'Sullivan (Allen), who returns to her close-knit family in Margate after time spent working abroad – but little do they know that she's keeping a devastating secret.

Lily Allen has opened up about how the character she plays in brand new comedy-drama Dreamland resonates with her, as the series premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Freema Agyeman co-stars as Mel's older sister Trish, who is the least forgiving of her past stunts as she has been going through a tough time of her own, with their feud being a key focus of the series.

Allen told RadioTimes.com that the dynamic was relatable to her: “She has a really complicated relationship with some members of her family, and I have complicated relationships with some people in mine.

"She bottles things up, she’s not very good at communicating her feelings and I think that's where she gets into a lot of trouble really. She feels all these things really strongly but doesn't share them with anyone."

She continued: "So she's her own worst enemy. But I hope that in 10 years’ time she's going to be the happiest person in the world.”

The character of Mel is still trying to recover from a terrible mistake, which could render her unsympathetic to some viewers, but Allen wants viewers to look for the grey areas in the story.

“I hope that I've done her justice, that people will realise that just because somebody does a bad thing, doesn't mean they're necessarily a bad person," she said.

"Especially in this day and age, when it does seem to be quite black-and-white. Like, you’ve done a bad thing, you are cancelled. I felt for everyone involved.”

The Dreamland cast and creative team is primarily female, which Allen added was "very refreshing" after so many years spent working in the male-dominated music industry.

