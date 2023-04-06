Jensen plays Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder, who returns to her place of birth to retrieve a vulnerable witness in a gangland murder investigation.

Production is under way on Shetland season 8 , which sees acclaimed actor Ashley Jensen step into the lead role on the crime drama following Douglas Henshall's departure last year.

Returning character Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (played by Alison O'Donnell) will step in to help, but their working relationship will be tested by Calder's hostility towards Shetland – which has become an adoptive home for Tosh.

The BBC has also announced a slew of guest stars for Shetland season 8, which include Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Guilt), Jamie Sives (Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander).

Though Henshall will be notably absent after his character was written out at the end of season 7, the supporting Shetland cast will be reprising their roles.

Series regulars include Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: "We couldn’t be more delighted to see Shetland return with such a stellar cast and a brand new, taut and thrilling murder mystery to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

"We're very excited to see the show embark on this fantastic new chapter, with its unique blend of haunting atmosphere, rich character and emotional storytelling."

Kate Bartlett, Executive Producer for Silverprint Pictures, added: "We're so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison and all our wonderful returning and guest cast.

"Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles. We're thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent."

Shetland season 8 will be filmed around Scotland and on the Shetland Isles over the coming months, with brand new episodes expected to arrive on screens before the end of the year.

Shetland season 8 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

