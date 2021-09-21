Annika season 2: Will there be another series of Nicola Walker drama?

The first series of Nicola Walker’s marine crime drama landed on Alibi in August, quickly becoming the channel’s biggest ratings hit since at least 2014.

Advertisement

The six-part series is based on the audio drama of the same name and is penned by Perrier nominated writer Nick Walker. It follows the titular DI Annika Strandhed, as she investigates crimes with Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit – and shares her thoughts with the audience by addressing them directly, Fleabag-style.

But will Annika return for a second season? Read on to find out everything we know about Annika season two.

Will there be a second season of Annika?

Alibi has yet to announce whether Annika will return for a second series. But, with the last episode of the first season airing on Tuesday 21st September, it’s still very much early days.

Considering the first series’ impressive viewing figures, a second run seems likely, though it will also depend on the Annika cast’s availability.

Annika season 2 release date: When will it be on TV?

It’s too early to tell. With COVID restrictions easing and productions slowly returning to their usual schedules, it likely wouldn’t be long before the cast and crew of Annika got to work on a second run should it be confirmed.

If indeed there is to be an Annika season two, we predict a release date of summer 2022.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Annika season 2 cast

Should a second season go ahead, we can expect Nicola Walker to return to Scotland – where Annika is filmed – as the titular detective, DI Annika Strandhed.

The rest of her Marine Homicide Unit are likely to return too, including Jamie Sives (Guilt), Katie Leung (The Nest), Ukweli Roach (Blindspot) and Kate Dickie (The Cry).

Annika’s troubled daughter Morgan, played by Silvie Furneaux, should be back too, as should her psychiatrist and Annika’s love interest, Dr Jake Strathearn (Paul McGann).

Annika season 2 plot: What will happen?

We don’t know any plot details about Annika season two yet, but it’s likely to follow the same crime-of-the-week format of season one.

We’d also expect to continue exploring Annika’s personal relationships. In season one, Annika struck up a romantic relationship with her daughter Morgan’s psychiatrist, and a potential second series would surely develop that storyline further.

Of course, we also expect the second series to continue to feature plenty of references to classic literature as Annika unravels her case of the week.

Is there a trailer for Annika season 2?

Not yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as it drops – if a second season is confirmed, of course.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.