Nicola Walker gets voice-activated car in first look at Annika season 2
The coastguard crime series returns to Alibi for its second season next week.
Nicola Walker returns for a second season of coastguard crime drama Annika on Alibi next week – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look clip from the opening episode of the new run.
The season follows directly on from events in the debut season, which ended with Walker's title character being saved from a car explosion by her colleagues Tyrone (Ukweli Roach) and Blair (Katie Leung).
And in the new clip, Annika converses with her boss DCI Diane Oban (Kate Dickie) – who offers to lend her her voice-activated car and expresses concerns that she's not taken any time away from work after the traumatic incident.
"I think this is a bad idea," Oban says at the beginning of the clip, clarifying that she means Annika's return to work rather than the new car.
When Annika answers that it is the "best thing, for sure... definitely", Oban counters that she hasn't slept – to which Annika points out that the others in her team haven't either.
"Yeah, and that's why the team takes too many risks," Oban says, before encouraging Annika to do something called a "hot debrief", which she describes as being "like a regular debrief only a bit... quicker".
She says that it would be good to learn anything they can from the recent incident, and also urges Annika to "follow it up with a psychologist" – although the detective insists she'll be fine.
Eventually, Oban explains that the car in front of them is her own – the only one available at short notice – and that Annika can borrow it for the time being.
"It's voice-activated, maybe you can talk to the car if you don't want the psychologist," she says as she walks away.
The clip ends with Annika rather hesitantly talking to the car.
"Er... hi," she says. "I'm Annika."
You can watch the clip in full below:
A full synopsis for the second season reveals: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before.
"The crimes take them to new landscapes, showing multiple sides of Scotland - from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city Edinburgh.
"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships.
"As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."
Annika season 2 will air on Alibi on Wednesday 9th August 2023 at 9pm.
