Dhawan played the iconic villain across numerous episodes during Jodie Whittaker's era, and he even did battle with her during the Thirteenth Doctor's swan song, The Power of the Doctor.

As it turns out, the team behind Wolf were seemingly very aware of the connection between their show and the classic sci-fi series, as a hilarious reference to Dhawan's time on Who is made in the finale, which is available now - along with the rest of the season - on BBC iPlayer.

It comes when, near the beginning of the episode, Iwan Rheon's character Molina turns to Dhawan's character Honey and asks: "How do you feel about Doctor Who?"

The Master (Sacha Dhawan) in Doctor Who. James Pardon/BBC Studios

Molina continues, saying: "Because they've got this tour in Cardiff and they take you to all the spots they've filmed, all the castles and everything.

"I've wanted to go forever but I've had no one to go with. I don't want to be one of those weirdos who's like 'party of one', it would be so embarrassing."

When Honey doesn't initially respond, Molina says: "Look, I get it, the Thirteenth Doctor wasn't to everyone's taste and you don't strike me as a feminist - but let's get something in the diary, yeah? Otherwise we'll forget."

While the moment is one of light relief for most viewers, Who fans will likely find themselves grappling with the thought of The Master being asked whether he's a fan of Doctor Who, specifically the Thirteenth Doctor - we'd guess the answer is no.

Dhawan previously explained his reasons for starring in Wolf, saying: "When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I'd worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn't what I expected.

"I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode 1 I quickly realised it’s nothing like I've ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before."

Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

