Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan: 'I’m involved in things that I can’t talk about'
Could Dhawan be teasing a return for his version of The Master in Russell T Davies's new era?
While Jodie Whittaker's time in the TARDIS has come to an end, with David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor taking over for this year's 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who, that doesn't mean elements of the Thirteenth Doctor's era won't continue.
Companions, locations and villains could all return in Russell T Davies's new era, and when it comes to villains, you don't get much more consequential than Sacha Dhawan's version of the Master, who terrorised Whittaker's Doctor across season 12 and The Power of the Doctor.
But will he be returning anytime soon? Well, speaking about his new series Wolf with this week's Radio Times magazine, Dhawan has certainly hinted as much, teasing a few things that he can't currently talk about.
Dhawan was asked whether he'd had a call from Davies regarding Doctor Who, to which he said: "Well, I’m involved in a few things that I can’t talk about, so who knows? I’m also creating my own stuff because I don’t necessarily just want to be moving from job to job, but it’s not always easy. The industry can feel quite isolating, but I’m holding my nerve."
Of course, Dhawan could be referring to all kinds of projects outside of the main show - but fans of his Master will certainly have pricked up their ears on mention of his potential return.
Read more:
- Doctor Who boss teases "unannounced" guest star for "crucial" scene
- Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who episode almost brought Autons back
Dhawan previously responded to the prospect of a return to the show, saying: "I'd love to come back. But sometimes I think... have I done my bit with it? Is it time for me to get my teeth into new characters?"
When asked whether he would like to face off against Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, Dhawan said: "That’d be amazing. I wonder what the dynamic would be if we were to ever work together? It’d be really exciting."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dhawan will next be seen in Wolf, a BBC thriller series following two parallel stories, in which he plays a character called Honey.
Dhawan explained what drew him to the project, saying: "I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one, I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.
"It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline, which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour."
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm.
For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.