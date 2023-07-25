But will he be returning anytime soon? Well, speaking about his new series Wolf with this week's Radio Times magazine, Dhawan has certainly hinted as much, teasing a few things that he can't currently talk about.

Dhawan was asked whether he'd had a call from Davies regarding Doctor Who, to which he said: "Well, I’m involved in a few things that I can’t talk about, so who knows? I’m also creating my own stuff because I don’t necessarily just want to be moving from job to job, but it’s not always easy. The industry can feel quite isolating, but I’m holding my nerve."

Of course, Dhawan could be referring to all kinds of projects outside of the main show - but fans of his Master will certainly have pricked up their ears on mention of his potential return.

Dhawan previously responded to the prospect of a return to the show, saying: "I'd love to come back. But sometimes I think... have I done my bit with it? Is it time for me to get my teeth into new characters?"

When asked whether he would like to face off against Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, Dhawan said: "That’d be amazing. I wonder what the dynamic would be if we were to ever work together? It’d be really exciting."

Dhawan will next be seen in Wolf, a BBC thriller series following two parallel stories, in which he plays a character called Honey.

Dhawan explained what drew him to the project, saying: "I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one, I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.

"It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline, which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour."

