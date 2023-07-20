Tennant continued: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.

"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

Meanwhile, Catherine Tate told the publication that she didn't go back and watch old episodes either, saying: "Donna doesn’t understand any of it anyway!"

She added: "Neither me nor Donna know what’s going on. I believe my soul is too lowbrow to comprehend what happens. My intellect is too low-rent. It’s quite tricky for me. So it almost would have been counterproductive to put all those adventures into my head."

We already know of a number of differences between Tennant's Tenth Doctor and his new incarnation, including his updated costume and his brand new sonic screwdriver.

Tennant has previously called his return to the show a "victory lap", adding that it has meant he gets to "enjoy something that had meant so much to you one last shot before you get too old to do it again".

Following this year's anniversary specials, fans will get to meet Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, who the star has described as being "emotionally vulnerable" and "lonely", but hiding it with humour.

