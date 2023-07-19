The Fourteenth Doctor's sonic features a rotating head and has a top that opens up – much like the Eleventh Doctor's gadget – but still glows blue, akin to the Tenth Doctor's screwdriver.

We're yet to get an official glimpse at the sonic that will be used permanently by the Fifteenth Doctor, who is set to make his debut as Doctor Who's lead this Christmas, so it remains to be seen whether he'll use his predecessor's or whether another revamp is in the offing.

Fourteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver in Doctor Who BBC Studios

The sonic screwdriver was first seen on-screen in the 1968 Doctor Who story Fury from the Deep starring Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor and has remained a near-constant part of the series ever since, getting the Doctor out of many a scrape (and many a cell) with its various amazing abilities, including unjamming locks, detonating explosives, performing medical scans and much more.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes along returning showrunner Davies.

A string of notable guest stars already confirmed for Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary trilogy and 2024 season include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Anita Dobson, Lenny Rush and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

