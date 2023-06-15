Lenny Rush is set to appear in the next season of Doctor Who opposite the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

The 14-year-old will play a new character, Morris, in Doctor Who.

"It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television and wow what a dream come true!" said Rush.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, teased that Morris will appear as part of a storyline exploring "the Doctor's greatest nightmare".

Lenny Rush in Doctor Who

"This is what Doctor Who's all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny," said Davies. "He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!"

Rush previously spoke to RadioTimes.com in late 2022 about the possibility of appearing in Doctor Who, having starred alongside series alumni Christopher Eccleston and Alex Kingston in Dodger.

"You know what, I'm really bad... I haven't really seen Doctor Who, but it does look really good," Rush said in November. "I know it's obviously a really big show. I know the idea of it and it does sound really cool. Maybe I could be inside the Dalek! Who knows?"

Rush joins a string of notable guest stars already confirmed for Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary trilogy and 2024 season, including Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Anita Dobson and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes along returning showrunner Davies.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

