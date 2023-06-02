The emotional series tells the story of married couple Nicci and Andrew, whose daughter Marnie has a life-threatening condition.

Jack Thorne, the writer behind Help and His Dark Materials , is back with a new hard-hitting four-part drama for BBC One, which stars Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.

The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but Nicci and Andrew disagree, leading to a fight through the legal process as they struggle to contemplate the decision.

The drama starts airing this June on BBC One but just when can viewers watch it, what is the series about and who else is in the cast alongside Horgan and Sheen? Read on for everything you need to know about Best Interests.

When will Best Interests air on BBC One?

Best Interests will first air on BBC One on Monday 12th June at 9pm, with the second episode airing the following day on Tuesday 13th June.

Episodes 3 and 4 will then air the following week, on Monday 19th June and Tuesday 20th June, both at 9pm.

What is Best Interests about?

The official synopsis for Best Interests says: "This a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen play married couple Nicci and Andrew, they have two daughters: Katie played by Alison Oliver and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty.

"Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

Best Interests cast - Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen star

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen BBC

The hard-hitting series stars Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) as married couple Nicci and Andrew, while Alison Oliver (Conversations With Friends) and Nimah Moriarty (Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol) play their daughters Katie and Marnie.

Other major roles are played by Noma Demzweni (The Watcher), Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) and Des McAleer (Hope Street) among others.

The cast which has currently been announced for Best Interests is as follows:

Sharon Horgan as Nicci

Michael Sheen as Andrew

Alison Oliver as Katie

Niamh Moriarty as Marnie

Noma Dumezweni as Samantha

Chizzy Akudolu as Mercy

Des McAleer as Eddie

Mat Fraser as Greg

Gary Beadle as Frank

Jack Morris as Tom

Pippa Haywood as Judge Spottiswood

Shane Zaza as Fred

Lucian Msamati as Derek

Lisa McGrillis as Brenda

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Interests trailer

You can watch the trailer for Best Interests right here now.

Best Interests premieres on BBC One on Monday 12th June at 9pm. For more, check out our dedicated Drama page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.