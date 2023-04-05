The series, which is produced for BBC Daytime, BBC Northern Ireland and BritBox International, will return for an extended third run of 15 episodes, after the second season arrived earlier this year.

Northern Ireland-based police drama Hope Street has officially been renewed for a third season, the BBC has announced.

The series is set in the fictional town of Port Devine on the Northern Ireland coast, and is filmed in and around County Down’s seaside town of Donaghadee.

The cast of Hope Street. BBC/Long Story TV,Jack McGuire

The new season will begin filming in April, and will revisit the trials and tribulations of the Port Devine police department, while also continuing to reveal more about the characters' private lives.

The cast confirmed to be returning for season 3 include Ciaran McMenamin as inspector Finn O’Hare, Bríd Brennan as Concepta O’Hare, Des McAleer as Barry Pettigrew, and Kerri Quinn as Marlene Pettigrew.

Meanwhile Niall Wright, Aaron McCusker, Niamh McGrady, Rachel Tucker, Sade Malone, Louis McCartney and Ellie Lavery will all also be back, with new cast additions expected to be announced soon.

Helen Munson, commissioning editor at BBC Daytime, said: "Fans of Hope Street who are just settling into series 2 on BBC Daytime will be delighted to know that another series is on the way! We are excited to be working with Long Story TV again who bring so much expertise and passion into creating brilliant crime stories for our audience."

Meanwhile, Paul Marquess, one of the show’s creators and producers, added: "We are so excited to be making our third trip to beautiful Port Devine – and we’re delighted that BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Daytime and BritBox International have ordered more episodes this time round.

"We’ve been so lucky to work with hugely talented cast, writers, directors and crew – and the continuing popularity of Hope Street is a testament to all their hard work."

Hope Street continues on BBC One on Fridays at 1:45pm, while all season 1 and season 2 episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

