Amara Karan plays the role of DC Leila Hussain, the first Muslim police officer in the town – and boy, will she be busy with plenty of mysteries and twists.

The BBC's latest police drama, Hope Street, centres around the comings and goings of the fictional town of Port Devine, in Northern Ireland.

The synopsis for the new series reads: "The arrival of DC Leila Hussain sets tongues wagging – what brings this big city girl to a sleepy Northern Irish seaside town? Warm-hearted detective drama in a stunning setting."

Starring alongside Amara Karan is a whole host of famous faces viewers will recognise from the likes of Coronation Street and even The Crown.

Without further ado, read on for the cast and characters of new BBC daytime drama, Hope Street.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hope Street cast

Amara Karan plays DC Leila Hussain

Amara Karan as Leila Hussain in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is DC Leila Hussain? When new cop on the block Leila arrives from the big city, some are rocked by her presence. What does she know about Port Devine? Leila is also the town's first Muslim police officer.

Where have I seen Amara Karan before? Amara has also starred in Lucky Man as DS Suri Chohan, and Bancroft as Dr Anya Karim. You also might recognise her from Doctor Who episode, The God Complex, where she played Rita opposite Matt Smith's Doctor.

Brid Brennan plays Concepta O'Hare

Brid Brennan as Concepta O'Hare in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Concepta O'Hare? Concepta certainly likes to know everybody's business. She's Finn's mum.

Where have I seen Brid Brennan before? Tony Award-winner Brid famously starred in the theatre production Dancing at Lughnasa. She later reprised her role of Agnes from Dancing at Lughnasa alongside Meryl Streep in the film adaptation. She recently starred in Peaky Blinders as Audrey Changretta and has also made appearances in the likes of Doctor Who, Casualty and Upstairs Downstairs.

Ciaran McMenamin plays Inspector Finn O'Hare

Ciaran McMenamin as Finn O'Hare in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Inspector Finn O'Hare? Finn is the only person in Port Devine who knows the real reason Leila was brought to the seaside town. He struggles with his work/life balance throughout the series.

Where have I seen Ciaran McMenamin before? Ciaran played Matt Anderson in Primeval and has also starred in many British classics, like Marple, Silent Witness, Jonathan Creek and Midsomer Murders.

Des McAleer plays Barry Pettigrew

Des McAleer as Barry Pettigrew in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Barry Pettigrew? Retired cop Barry struggles to let go of the day job, and throughout the series must learn to settle down into community life on Port Devine. He's the uncle of Marlene.

Where have I seen Des McAleer before? Des played Philip Kinghorn Burbidge in The Crown season 2. He's also interestingly played three characters in Silent Witness: Ken Lawson, Sean Patrick and George Nevin.

Kerri Quinn plays Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew

Kerri Quinn as Marlene Pettigrew in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew? You don't want to be on the wrong side of Marlene. According to actress Kerri, Marlene has "an edge" (via BelfastLive). She is also Barry's niece.

Where have I seen Kerri Quinn before? Kerri had a role in 2021 drama Three Families, playing Louise Byrne. She was also recently Vicky Jefferies in Coronation Street, and had a brief appearance as Rita in Derry Girls.

Niall Wright plays PC Callum McCarthy

Niall Wright as Callum McCarthy in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is PC Callum McCarthy? Callum has come straight out of police training and is undoubtedly a good guy with a lot to learn.

Where have I seen Niall Wright before? Niall played the lead in CBBC series Dani's Castle, and will have a role in an upcoming episode of McDonald & Dodds.

Niamh McGrady plays Nicole Devine

Niamh McGrady as Nicole Devine in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Nicole Devine? Nicole is Hope Street's very own pub landlady and the fiancée of Clint Dunwoody.

Where have I seen Niamh McGrady before? Niamh has appeared in Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Shakespeare & Hathaway, to name but a few. She's also a voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077.

Aaron McCusker plays Clint Dunwoody

Clint Dunwoody as Aaron McCusker in Hope Street (BBC)

Who is Clint Dunwoody? Clint is a local busker.

Where have I seen Aaron McCusker before? Aaron recently starred in ITV's Marcella and played Jamie Maguire in Shameless.

Additional Hope Street cast members:

Rachel Tucker plays Siobhan O'Hare

Ellie Lavery plays Niamh O'Hare

Louis McCartney plays Shay O'Hare

Advertisement

Hope Street starts on BBC One on 31st January at 2:15pm. Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.