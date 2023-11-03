When the series launched in 2021, show runner Derek Haas explained that while the international team can carry guns, the use of firearms will be more complicated than in the other FBI series in the franchise.

“FBI International agents are able to use guns in certain countries, but it can be an issue in others,” he explained (as reported by Cinemablend). “This is something we write towards in the series.”

Dick Wolf, meanwhile, added that they have a secret weapon that’s even better than a gun: fan favourite Tank, the team’s dog.

“These guys are not supposed to go running around the street waving firearms,” he explained, adding: “And in public, Tank is the gun.”

So, will Tank and his human pals be ready for more action in the next season? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming FBI: International season 3.

Unfortunately, due to the now-resolved writers’ strike and the ongoing actors' one, production on most TV shows in the US has been suspended for months and there is currently no filming start date for FBI: International’s third season.

If there had been no strikes, we would have expected to see season three in September 2023, but with these delays it is now looking likely we may have to wait an extra year for new episodes – so mark September 2024 in your diary.

FBI: International season 3 cast - Who's returning?

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester, and Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

Although season 2 ended with a big cliffhanger that could spell doom for at least one character (more on that in a moment), we do expect to see most, if not all, of the main cast returning. That means we should welcome back:

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis as Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Fans are hoping for the return of Tank the dog, too, especially as he didn’t make as many appearances in the second season as he did in the first. The Giant Schnauzer, played by a dog called Green, did turn up in the season 2 finale – so here’s hoping he survived the events of that episode and will be back, wagging his fluffy tail in season 3.

FBI: International season 3 plot - What will happen?

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images

The final episode of season 2 ended with an explosive cliffhanger that means anything could happen in season 3.

After preventing a stolen Russian nuclear missile from being sold on the black market, the team faced an attack at their own office in Budapest – an explosion that took out the building. The only two members of the Fly Team who were definitely outside at the time of the blast were Raines and (phew!) Tank the dog.

Raines was running towards the building when the bomb went off so was caught in the force of the blast, but has hopefully survived. We’re less sure of the fate of Forrester, Kellett, Vo, Smitty, agent Damian Powell (Greg Hovanessian) and informant Olivia Thornton (Kristen Connolly), who were all inside at the time of the attack.

FBI: International season 3 trailer - When can I watch it?

As filming hasn’t started, there is no trailer for FBI: International season 3 just yet.

Watch this space, as we’ll update this page as soon as one is available.

