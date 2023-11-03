It was an opportunity for McDermott to return to a ‘good guy’ role after playing a memorable bad guy (mobster Richard Wheatley) in Law & Order: Organised Crime, as he told the Golden Globes website earlier this year.

“I love it [playing a hero],” he said. “The New York Times wrote an article about it. It was time for me to be good again because I’d been playing questionable people. I knew it. I could see the road ahead. Probably, I stayed at the party a little too long. It was time to go back to playing a hero.”

Read on for everything you need to know about McDermott’s role, his current fellow cast members and the characters of FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI: Most Wanted cast

Dylan McDermott plays Remy Scott

Roxy Sternberg plays Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge plays Ray Cannon

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Remy? Head of the fugitive task force, Remy has been haunted by the murder of his brother Mikey, 25 years before, but that case was finally solved at the end of season four. There was still a surprise to be had, however, as Remy learned that Mikey’s girlfriend had been pregnant at the time of his death, so now Remy has met his grown-up nephew Corey for the first time.

What else has Dylan McDermott been in? Dylan McDermott played Bobby Donnell for seven seasons of the hit legal drama The Practice, and is also well known for his appearances in the American Horror Story series (he was the lead in the first season, Murder House, and also appeared in Asylum, Apocalypse and 1984). He also had roles in movies including Steel Magnolias (as Julia Roberts’ fiancé), the remake of Miracle on 34th Street and Olympus Has Fallen.

Roxy Sternberg plays Sheryll Barnes

Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Sheryll? Second in command to Remy, Sheryll is a former NYPD detective who is also the longest serving member of the team. She’s married to lawyer Charlotte Gaines and they have two children, Anais and Theo.

What else has Roxy Sternberg been in? British actress Sternberg appeared in the Michaela Coel TV series Chewing Gum, Emerald City, the thriller Absentia, and comedy series Famalam before she won the role of Sheryll in FBI: Most Wanted.

Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Hana Gibson

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Hana? Hana is the intelligence analyst for the team, and has some serious hacking skills that come in useful during investigations.

What else has Keisha Castle-Hughes been in? Castle-Hughes was the second youngest person in history to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award when she was just 13, for her role in the acclaimed New Zealand drama Whale Rider. She has also starred in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (as Queen Apailana), as Mary in The Nativity Story, and as Obara Sand in Game Of Thrones.

Edwin Hodge plays Ray Cannon

Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Ray? The newest member of the team, Ray is a trained sniper who graduated top of his class from the FBI’s Quantico.

What else has Edwin Hodge been in? Fans of the horror movie The Purge will recognise Hodge as The Bloody Stranger/Dante, who appears in the first three films of the series. He has also appeared in Chicago Fire as firefighter Rick Newhouse, and as Clayton Poole (husband of astronaut Danielle) in the sci-fi series For All Mankind.

FBI: Most Wanted is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK

