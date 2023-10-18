Originally run by Special Agent Jess LaCroix (played by Nip/Tuck’s Julian McMahon, whose character was killed off in season 3), the team is now led by Remy Scott (played by Dylan McDermott), and includes former NYPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and hacker/intelligence analyst Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes).

Read on for everything you need to know about FBI: Most Wanted season 5.

The fourth season of FBI: Most Wanted premiered in September 2022, so we would have expected to see season five in September 2023 but – you guessed it – production has been delayed by the US actors’ and writers’ strikes. Hopefully season five will launch in early 2024.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 cast: Who’s returning?

FBI: Most Wanted cast. CBS

Team leader Remy Scott (played by Dylan McDermott) is sure to be back, and we would also expect to see:

Roxy Sternberg as second-in-command Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes as intelligence analyst Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge as sniper Ray Cannon

Sadly it was confirmed earlier this year that fan favourite character Special Agent Kristin Gaines – as played by Alexa Davalos – will not be returning for the fifth season.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 plot: What will happen?

Not much is known at this point about the potential plots for season 5, but one story thread from season 4 will no doubt be explored – Remy’s new relationship with his nephew.

In the season 4 finale, Remy finally discovered that his brother Mikey had been killed by one of his own friends in Ft Lauderdale 25 years before during spring break – and he also learned that his brother’s girlfriend had been pregnant at the time of Mikey’s death.

Remy met Mikey’s now-grown up son Corey for the first time, and it’s likely we’ll see more of their relationship as season 5 progresses.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 trailer: When can I watch it?

Unfortunately, season 5 hasn’t started filming yet so there is no footage for a trailer. We will update this page when there is a trailer to view.

FBI: Most Wanted is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

