And that's where we come in.

Join us here at RadioTimes.com as we reveal everything you need to know about FBI season 6, which airs on CBS in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a FBI season 6?

Missy Peregrym stars in FBI. CBS Broadcasting Inc

Yes, FBI has been confirmed to return for a sixth season, so there's no worries there.

With new episodes comes the possibility of more crossovers with FBI: Most Wanted or FBI: International, the two shows producer Dick Wolf spun out of the original series.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on FBI season 6 when we hear more.

Fans would usually expect FBI to return with its sixth season in the Autumn, as it does every year, but with the strike still going on (organised by SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America), season six has been delayed indefinitely.

New episodes will come, eventually. If we had to hazard a guess though, FBI might not return to us until early 2024 at the earliest.

However, if the unions involved are properly compensated and paid their worth sooner rather than later, there's a very slim chance that season six could start airing before the year's out.

Similar delays impacted this franchise — and the whole TV industry — in 2020, when production was stopped due to the global COVID pandemic.

FBI season 6 cast: Who could return?

Jeremy Sisto stars in FBI. CBS Broadcasting Inc

Assuming that everything goes to plan, the following FBI cast members will all be back for season six:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Kane as Tiffany Wallace

Shantel VanSanten, best known for her roles in The Flash and One Tree Hill, will most likely be back too in the role of Nina Chase.

There's still plenty more story to explore there between Chase and fellow FBI agent Stuart Scola, who happens to be the father of her son.

Is there a trailer for FBI season 6?

With the impact of the strike, new footage of FBI season six will arrive later this year than usual. In fact, a trailer might not even debut until early 2024, although we're hoping that things will be resolved before then.

FBI seasons 1-5 are available to stream on NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.