Jason Beghe stars as Hank Voight, the leader of the Intelligence Unit – a character that was first introduced as something of a dirty cop in Chicago Fire – and remains the one constant as officers leave and others join the team who pursue some of the city’s major criminals.

Read on for everything you need to know about Chicago PD season 11.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chicago PD was renewed for an 11th season back in April 2023, but filming has been delayed due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Hopefully filming will resume soon, and new episodes could be on their way in the spring of 2024.

More like this

Chicago PD season 11 cast: Who’s returning?

The cast of Chicago PD. NBC

The cast of Chicago PD is led by Jason Beghe as Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, and he is expected to return along with:

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton Halstead

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt

Jesse Lee Soffer’s character, Detective Jay Halstead, resigned from the force in season 10 to return to the army, so it is unlikely he’ll be seen in the new season.

Chicago PD season 11 plot: What will happen?

The finale of season 10 continued the investigation into white supremacist Richard Beck, and led to Adam Ruzek – who had been determined to protect Beck’s daughter Sam and grandson Callum – being betrayed and shot by Callum.

While we last saw Ruzek being taken to Chicago Med in an unknown condition, photos from the set of Ruzek in a hospital bed – presumably from the next season – would indicate he survives.

That’s good news, as one of the other plot lines waiting to be resolved is Ruzek’s relationship with Kim Burgess. They were engaged, then broke up and dated other people, but rekindled their romance in season 10 and could potentially (finally!) walk down the aisle in the new season.

However, the Beck storyline could mean more trouble for the couple before they get their happy ending. In the season 10 finale, Richard Beck is killed by the team as they try to capture him, but there’s always the possibility that young grandson Callum, who clearly worshipped his granddad, could seek revenge and be a potential threat in the future.

Chicago PD season 11 trailer: When can I watch it?

Filming hasn’t started on season 11 yet, so there isn’t a trailer. We’ll update this page as soon as any footage is released.

Chicago PD is available to watch on Sky Witness and NOW in the UK.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.